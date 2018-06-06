WESTPORT, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police say a man faked repairs to a town’s firetruck and pocketed the $15,000 in repair fees.

The Westport Police Department says 32-year-old Thomas Reardon turned himself in Tuesday to a charge of larceny by false pretenses.

The Westport Fire Department had hired the Rhode Island man to repair a firetruck that had been damaged while responding to an emergency call in August 2017.

Police say Reardon picked up the truck and returned it weeks later saying it was fixed. A few days later, crew members noticed the truck was leaking worse than it was before the repairs.

Police say Reardon told firefighters that he didn’t repair the truck, and instead covered rusty bolts with spray paint.

