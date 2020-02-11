HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A pair from Massachusetts were found with drugs during a motor vehicle stop in Hudson, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning, police said.

An officer who stopped a car on Ferry Street for a motor vehicle violation around 12:50 a.m. spoke with the driver, 34-year-old Scott Taylor, of Merrimac, and his passenger, 31-year-old Kelsey Geary, of Lawrence, when the officer noticed suspicious activity, according to Hudson police.

A further investigation reportedly led to the discovery of fentanyl, Suboxone, and Clonazepam in the occupants’ possession.

Taylor and Geary were arrested and transported to the Hudson Police Department for booking.

Geary was released on bail pending her arraignment on Feb. 20 at Hillsborough County Superior Court on two counts of possession of a controlled drug.

Taylor was taken to the Valley Street Jail pending his Tuesday arraignment on three counts of possession of a controlled drug.

