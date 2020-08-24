Police: Math teacher sexually assaulted student who lived at NH boarding school

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A former math teacher at a prestigious boarding school in New Hampshire was arrested Monday on charges in connection with multiple alleged sexual assaults involving a student who lived on campus, officials said.

Szczesny Kaminski is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Brentwood Circuit Court on charges including three counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault three counts of misdemeanor sexual assault, according to the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office.

Kaminski repeatedly sexually assaulted a student at Philips Exeter Academy from 2013 through 2015, during the victim’s freshman and sophomore years, court documents indicate.

Philips Exeter Academy has cooperated fully with the investigation, police said.

Kaminski is being held on preventative detention pending the outcome of a bail hearing. Conditions of his bail include having no contact with the victim and the victim’s family and having no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.

Anyone with additional information about Kaminski is urged to contact the Exeter Police Department.

