Police: Mattapan man facing drug charges after search reveals guns, drugs, cash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing drug and weapons charges after police say marijuana, a loaded gun, and more than $4,000 in cash were found during a search of his home.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of 1317 Blue Hill Ave. arrested Jesus Mojica, 33, after finding a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun, a .22-caliber North American revolver, marijuana, and $4,029, according to Boston police.

Mojica will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

