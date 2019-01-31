Police: Mattapan man facing weapons charges after fleeing traffic stop, leaving gun on seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing weapons charges after police say he ran away from a traffic stop on Monday and left a loaded handgun on the seat of the vehicle.

Officers located and arrested Donnelle Joyner, 23, on firearm-related charges in the area of 3 Pemberton Square about 12 p.m., according to Boston police.

At the time of his arrest, Joyner was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Roxbury District Court stemming from an investigation into a traffic stop earlier in the week, police say.

On Monday about 7:13 p.m., officers stopped a driver for committed a traffic infraction on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury when a rear seat passenger, later identified as Joyner, ran from the vehicle and fled the area on foot, police say.

Investigators say they found a loaded .380 Astra A-60 handgun from where he had been seated.

Joyner will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and being an armed career criminal (Level 3).

