Police: Mattapan man facing weapons charges after fleeing traffic stop, leaving loaded gun on seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing weapons charges after police say he fled a car and left a handgun on the seat during a traffic stop Monday.

Police located and arrested Donnelle Joyner, 23, about 12 p.m. Thursday on firearm-related charges in the area of 3 Pemberton Square, according to Boston police.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Roxbury District Court stemming from an investigation following a traffic stop earlier in the week, police say.

On Monday about 7:13 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury when the suspect, who was a passenger in the rear seat at the time of the stop, fled the area, police say.

The officers continued their investigation and later recovered a loaded .380 Astra A-60 handgun from inside the vehicle where the suspect had been seated, according to police.

Joyner will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and armed career criminal (Level 3).

An investigation is ongoing

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)