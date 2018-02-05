BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man from Mattapan who allegedly fled from officers with an illegal firearm.

The Boston Police Department said officers observed James McCluney, 37, behaving in a suspicious manner while looking into several parked cars in the area of 478 River Street.

As officers went to speak to McCluney, he allegedly fled on foot towards Blue Hill Avenue.

Officers pursued McCluney and were attempting to place him in custody when he admitted that he was in possession of an illegal firearm, police said.

Additional units arrived on scene at which time officers placed the McCluney under arrest.

Police said they also recovered a loaded .25 caliber Phoenix Arms handgun from inside McCluney’s front pants pocket.

McCluney was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and armed career criminal.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)