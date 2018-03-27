BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said that an MBTA bus driver was at fault for crashing into a school bus in Roxbury early Monday morning.

They said that the driver failed to stop at a flashing red light at an intersection.

The MBTA Transit Police Department initially tweeted that the school bus driver was at fault.

Officials reported that there were no kids on the school bus at the time, but five people on the MBTA bus suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Transit Police said the MBTA bus driver will be issued a citation for failure to stop.

