Police: MBTA driver threatened with knife after refusing to let brothers board out-of-service bus

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers from Waltham are facing criminal charges after police say they used a knife to threaten an MBTA driver who refused to let them board an out-of-service bus in Watertown late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of an MBTA driver who was being threatened at the Watertown Yard shortly before midnight learned two men had approached the victim and demanded to be let on the bus, according to the Transit Police Department.

When the driver refused, 31-year-old Corey Martell and 24-year-old Connor Martell became enraged and attempted to break and force the door open, police said.

One of the brothers allegedly produced a knife, went up to the driver’s window, and threatened to cause physical harm if he did not let them on the bus.

The men were arrested and later booked at Transit Police Headquarters.

