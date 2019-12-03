Police: McDonald’s drive-thru worker photographed credit cards, used info to shop online

(WHDH) — A McDonald’s drive-thru worker was arrested and fired for allegedly photographing customers’ credit cards and using their information to make online purchases, officials said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was routinely taking photos of the front and back of credit cards that were used to pay for meals at the drive-thru of the fast-food chain’s location in Holland, Georgia, according to the Buena Vista Police Department.

Police say the suspect then used the information on the cards to make illegal purchases over the phone and online.

“Please be aware this is not an isolated incident. The suspect has been terminated from McDonald’s and has been arrested and lodged at the Saginaw County Jail on felony charges,” the department said in a news release.

The department reminded the public to practice good credit card safety and to carefully review bank statements, especially with the holidays upon us.

An investigation is ongoing.

