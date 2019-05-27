Police: Meat cleaver-wielding man wanted in robberies in Stoughton, Canton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a meat cleaver-wielding man accused of robbing a convenience store in Stoughton early Sunday morning after holding up a pair of businesses in Canton, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Seasons gas station and convenience store on Sharon Street around 1 a.m. spoke with a clerk who said a man entered the store with the meat cleaver and demanded cash before taking off on his motorized bicycle, according to Stoughton police.

K9 units were deployed in the area to search for the suspect.

The units were called off after police say it became clear they would not be able to find the man.

The suspect is described as a white, slender man, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing black gloves and a black mask at the time of the incident.

Police say the man is also suspected in two other armed robberies and break-ins that occurred in the Cobb’s Corner area within the last week.

On May 21, the man entered the Wash N’ Dry at 108 Washington St. in Canton. He was dressed in all black and carrying what was described by the victims as a “butcher’s knife,” according to police.

He also allegedly broke into Kelly’s Place Restaurant at 110 Washington St. before traveling to Stoughton and hitting the Seasons gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)