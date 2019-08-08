LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say a mechanical defect and a burst of heavy rain may have contributed to a fatal crash on Interstate 93.

Police said a car spun out of control on Interstate 93 near Lincoln and rolled over on Wednesday afternoon. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Pelosi, of Littleton, New Hampshire, died in the crash.

Another man, 31-year-old Justin Machell of Lyndonville, Vermont, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Authorities did not specify whether Machell or Pelosi was driving but said neither man appeared to be wearing a seatbelt at the time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)