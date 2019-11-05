Police: Medford man found with loaded gun after traffic stop

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford man is facing firearm charges after state troopers found a loaded gun in his car after a traffic stop in Lynn Monday, police said.

Troopers patrolling Summer Street at 6 p.m. pulled over a black BMW because the car had no front license plate, police said. Troopers allegedly saw the man repeatedly looking at a backpack on the passenger seat and when they searched his car found a .32 Mauser handgun loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

Alton Palmer, 23, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, negligent driving, driving without an inspection sticker and a license plate violation.

