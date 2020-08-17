Police: Medford woman awakened in apartment by man who robbed her at knifepoint

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning break-in to a Medford apartment where a man robbed a woman at knife-point Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a break-in at a building in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:30 a.m. found a woman who said she woke up to find a man in her apartment, police said. The man was armed with a knife and demanded money and her laptop, the woman said, and fled after she gave him the laptop and screamed for help.

The suspect was described as a thin, bald dark-skinned man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Police said it was unclear whether the break-in was targeted or at random and asked anyone with information to call 781-393-4765.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)