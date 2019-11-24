Police: Melrose man facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing his dog

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Melrose man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing his dog in the backyard of his home Friday night, police say.

Officers responding to Mount Zion Rd. on Saturday for a report of an animal cruelty incident learned that a neighbor, later identified as 44-year-old Adam Crook, allegedly dragged his dog from his home into the backyard where he then struck the dog in the head with a large rock multiple times, killing it, then taking a shovel from his home and burying the dog.

Police obtained and subsequently executed a search warrant to locate and exhume the dog from the grave.

“This suspect’s alleged actions are absolutely reprehensible and inexcusable,” Chief Michael Lyle said. “I’m grateful for the excellent investigative work of Melrose Police Sgt. Brian Ladner, Detective Sgt. Paul McNamara, Officer Pamela Daye, and Lt. Alan Borgal of the Animal Rescue League that resulted in this arrest.”

Crook was arrested without incident on Sunday and subsequently released on his personal recognizance.

He is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 26 in the Malden District Court

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)