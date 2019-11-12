Police: Men caught snooping around Westport restaurant tried to ‘hotwire’ pickup truck, sports car

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of flashlight-wielding men who were caught snooping around a restaurant in Westport early Tuesday morning are facing criminal charges after allegedly confessing to trying to “hotwire” a pickup truck and a sports car parked nearby.

Ian Branco and Codie Medeiros, both 18, are slated to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on charges including two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle during the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony and one count of malicious damage over $1,200, according to the Westport Police Department.

An officer on a routine patrol in the area of State Road around 1:30 a.m. was drawn to a flashlight shining through the glass vestibule at Kozy Nook Restaurant, police said.

Upon entering the parking lot, police said the officer confronted Branco and Medeiros, both of whom had the majority of their face covered by knit caps and hoods.

A subsequent investigation reportedly revealed that both suspects were in possession of knives, a flashlight, and a backpack.

After a shifter from a Ford vehicle was found in the backpack, Branco and Medeiros allegedly admitted to trying to hotwire a white Chevrolet S10 pickup truck and a yellow Mustang in the rear of State Road Auto Sales.

Police are urging residents in the area to check their vehicles and contact the department if they notice any missing items.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)