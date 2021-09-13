MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) -

Police are searching for a man who allegedly rammed an SUV into a Manchester, New Hampshire bike shop, stole three bicycles and then set his getaway car on fire.

Officers responding to reports of a burglary at a store on Second Street at 6 a.m. found the entry doors smashed, police said. Surveillance footage allegedly showed a white Honda Pilot ram through the doors and a man steal three mountain bikes, handing them to another man to load in the car’s trunk.

An hour later, firefighters responded to reports of a car fire on Douglas Street and found a white Honda Pilot with stolen plates on fire. Officers determined the same car was used in the break-in, police said.

The three bikes were valued at nearly $16,000. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

