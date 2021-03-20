Police: Men in stolen car flee after crash near South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after people driving an allegedly stolen car crashed near South Station and fled the scene, officials said Saturday.

A trooper responding to reports of a minor hit and run crash at Logan Airport was told the car had Rhode Island plates and determined the car had been reported stolen. When the trooper flashed his lights at the car the driver allegedly sped away, police said.

A short time later, another trooper allegedly saw the car run a traffic light at Purchase Street and Congress Street before crashing into a light post. Four or five men in dark hoodies ran away toward South Station, police said.

No injuries were reported and no other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

