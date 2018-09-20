MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men looking for a place to sleep are facing criminal trespassing charges after being found in a Manchester, New Hampshire home Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to Myrtle Street around 5:40 a.m. after neighbors called to report people possibly squatting inside of the basement.

Police spoke to 40-year-old Richard Mayo and 33-year-old Kenneth Kirkpatrick, both of no fixed address, inside the home where they said they were looking for a place to sleep, according to police.

Both men were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

Mayo was also charged with possession of controlled drug after the officer located methamphetamine inside of his pants pocket, police said.

He appeared in Hillsborough county Superior Court – North Wednesday.

Kirkpatrick was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and is set to face a judge in 9th Circuit Court – Manchester on Oct. 24.

