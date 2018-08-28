Police: Men posed at maintenance workers to break into Back Bay building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men are facing criminal charges after police say they posed as maintenance workers to gain access to a building in the Back Bay.

Officers responding to a reported breaking and entering in progress in the area of 379 Commonwealth Ave. about 10 a.m. Monday were informed that the suspects had gained access to the building with a stolen master set of keys after posing as maintenance workers, according to a post on the department’s website.

One suspect, a 59-year-old Medford man, was arrested as he exited the building. The second suspect, a 30-year-old Cambridge man, was arrested a short distance away near Charlesgate East.

Both men, whose names have not been released, were arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering and possession of burglarious tools.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)