DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after several men allegedly stole a delivery driver’s car in Dartmouth Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery on Walsh Street at 9:45 p.m. were told the driver had been making a delivery when several masked men approached him and demanded money, police said. The driver immediately ran away and called police from his restaurant, and when they returned to the scene they found the driver’s white 2013 Honda CRV was gone.

No one was injured. Police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)