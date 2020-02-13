Police: Men who disappeared from Tewksbury hospital have been located

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men who were reported missing from Tewksbury hospital over the last two days have been located, police said.

Omar Culbreath, 37, was reported missing after he was last seen at the hospital around 6 p.m., Wednesday and John Costraides, 60, was reported missing after he was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday wearing one earring, black hoodie, blue jeans, red sneakers.

No further information was released.

