Police: Men who fled Middleborough traffic stop ditched car filled with $10K worth of marijuana, edibles

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car that three New Bedford men ditched during a traffic stop in Middleborough on Wednesday afternoon was filled $10,000 worth of marijuana and edibles, officials said.

Duane Silva, 43, and Dereck Hunt, 48, are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to violate the drug law, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, according to the Middleborough Police Department.

Officers attempting to stop a vehicle for a suspended registration at the intersection of Center and Pearl streets around 12:30 p.m. observed the driver clip a parked car before three men fled on foot, police said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the nearby Burkland Elementary School was placed in a brief lockdown.

Silva was later nabbed in the school’s parking lot. He is facing an additional charge of trespassing on school grounds. Hunt was arrested near the intersection of Mitchell Street and Woodland Avenue.

The third suspect, who police described as heavyset, is still on the run.

A search of the suspects’ abandoned vehicle yielded 2.5 pounds of marijuana and 80 bags of marijuana edibles.

An investigation is ongoing.

