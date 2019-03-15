Police: Men who posed as Stoughton water workers tied to nationwide crime spree

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, man is facing criminal charges in connection with a breaking-and-entering incident in Stoughton earlier this year that could be tied to a nationwide crime spree.

Paul Mitchell 45, will be arraigned Friday in Stoughton District Court on charges related to a house break-in that occurred on Feb. 2 at a home on Halliden Place.

Mitchell was captured Thursday in Palm Beach County and flown back to Massachusetts under the watch of a state trooper and Stoughton police detective.

Investigators believe he was working with a relative, Stanley Mitchell, when they allegedly posed as town water employees to steal from an elderly resident.

Stanley Mitchell was captured on security video leaving the bulkhead of the home, prompting a search. He also allegedly assaulted the resident during the invasion. Police say Paul Mitchell was waiting for him in a nearby getaway car.

A warrant has been issued for Stanley Mitchell’s arrest.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara McNamara says the men could be linked to a number of thefts on the North Shore as well.

Their alleged plans involved keeping elderly residents distracted at water meters in their basements while Paul Mitchell would take jewelry from the homes.

Police questioned the men several times during the course of a five-week investigation, including one time in which they said they were members of a “gypsy community,” according to McNamara.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stoughton Police say Paul Mitchell will be arraigned today in Stoughton District Court on B/E charges. State and Stoughton police went to Palm Beach County FL yesterday to retrieve him. pic.twitter.com/j3GfQpPBbh — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 15, 2019

