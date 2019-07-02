Police: Men who stole cash register, scratch tickets in Methuen tied to robberies in other communities

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men who were caught on camera busting into a gas station in Methuen before running off with a cash register, rows of lottery tickets, and cigarettes could be linked to several break-ins in nearby communities, officials said.

Surveillance video from inside the Mobil Gas Station on Haverhill street shows two men breaking in with a crowbar around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

In less than two minutes, the men stole a lottery machine, scratch tickets, a cash register, and cigarettes, according to Methuen Police Captain Kristopher McCarthy.

“Unfortunately, people are desperate and they do desperate things,” McCarthy told 7News. “There is a lot of issues in society right now that we’re trying to deal with. It causes people to do irrational things.”

Investigators say the suspects also broke into the Mobil Mart and Roma Restaurant in Haverhill, in addition to the Gulf Gas Station on Winthrop Street in Lawrence.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department.

“We can apprehend the suspects, as well as try to assist them with any issues they might have going on in their lives,” McCarthy added.

An investigation is ongoing.

