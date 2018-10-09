Police: Merrimack, NH man arrested after refusing to pull over, fleeing toward house

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he refused to pull over for a traffic stop and attempted to evade arrest by running into his house.

A Merrimack, New Hampshire police officer who attempted to stop a vehicle on Baboosic Lake Road said the driver refused to stop and continued to drive at or near the posted speed limit before pulling into a driveway on Turkey Hill Road, according to police.

The driver, later identified as John Parrinello, of Merrimack, tried to run into the house but was stopped outside and taken into custody when the officer determined he had been using the car without the owner’s permission and was driving without a driver’s license.

Parinello was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to be arraigned Oct. 25 in the 9th Circuit Court in Merrimack on charges of disobeying an officer, resisting detention, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and operating as a certified habitual offender.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)