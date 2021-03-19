AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say methamphetamine pills pressed to look like Adderall are believed to have made their way into Central Massachusetts.

Auburn police say they have dealt with a few individuals exhibiting symptoms of meth use but claimed to have taken pressed pills.

This comes after the Drug Enforcement Agency’s New England Branch issued a warning that Mexican drug cartels are pressing meth pills to make them look like prescription pills in an attempt to corner and addict a younger market in America.

Adderall is commonly prescribed to children for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The DEA noted that some effects of Adderall abuse are similar to methamphetamine use, including anxiety, nervousness, and paranoia, and the effects of both substances and long-term abuse dulls the brain’s ability to regulate emotions.

Any parent who observes these symptoms in their child is urged to contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

