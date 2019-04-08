Police: Methuen family’s beloved German shepherd was mauled to death, not shot

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen family’s beloved German shepherd that was found dead last week was killed in a mauling attack and not fatally shot, police announced Monday.

A necropsy examination performed by Martha Smith-Blackmore, of Forensic Veterinary Investigations, determined that the dog was killed in a mauling attack by one or more other dogs, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Smith-Blackmore noted in her report to Methuen police that it is not unusual for fatal dog-on-dog maulings to be mistaken for a gunshot injury.

Police initially said that the dog was the victim of a targeted shooting.

Investigators have since presented the veterinary findings to the family in question, which has additional dogs in the household.

Officials are no longer handling the case as a criminal investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)