Police: Methuen neighborhood evacuated after man blows up van

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A neighborhood in Methuen was evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man blew up a van he was living in, officials said.

Officers responding around 4 p.m. to Hitchingpost Lane for a report of an explosion found a vehicle that had been set ablaze.

The van’s occupant fled the area shortly after a large fireball erupted from the vehicle, according to police.

Police located the man wanted in connection with the blast a short while later at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Haverhill. He was taken to an area hospital with burn injuries. The severity of his injuries have not been released.

Propane tanks were found in the van, police said. A bomb squad and hazmat team have been called to the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the neighborhood until further notice.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

