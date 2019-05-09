Police: Methuen officer hospitalized after suspect opens bag of fentanyl during booking process

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen police officer was hospitalized after an arrested man ripped open a bag of fentanyl during his booking process Wednesday evening, authorities said.

An officer in the area of Broadway around 4 p.m. took 28-year-old Kyle Dennis, of Methuen, into custody on three outstanding warrants after recognizing Dennis, who is allegedly known to police.

Dennis was being booked and processed at the police station when a needle fell from the area around his pants, according to police.

Officers began searching Dennis when he allegedly grabbed a plastic bag, which had been taped between his legs, ripped it open and spread its contents over the booking area and onto officer Patrick Waldron.

Waldron and Dennis were transported to an area hospital.

Waldron is expected to be OK.

Dennis was released and transported to the Lawrence Police Department for further processing.

He was wanted on three warrants in Massachusetts courts on the charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and giving a false name to police, possession of a Class A substance, and possessing a firearm without an FID, improper storage of a firearm and possessing ammunition without an FID, police said.

Dennis is also allegedly a wanted fugitive in New Hampshire.

Along with his arrest warrants, Dennis is being charged with possession of a Class A substance – fentanyl, hindering a police investigating, giving a false name to police, defacement of property, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, to wit fentanyl.

Police say he will most likely be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.

The cell block where the incident took place was cordoned off, while any other suspects being arrested and booked by Methuen police are being diverted to other departments until the area is properly cleaned, police said.

Waldron is a decorated police officer who was commended last summer for saving the life of a 64-year-old resident who had suffered a medical emergency and went into cardiac arrest.

“This incident highlights the dangers our police officers face every day, even inside the confines of their own police station, at the hands of desperate, dangerous individuals,” Mayor James Jajuga said. “Tonight, a career criminal knowingly put the lives of our officers in danger.”

