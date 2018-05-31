SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A student at Curtis Middle School in Sudbury allegedly made a threat involving a firearm Wednesday, prompting a police investigation.

Sudbury police officers spoke with the parents of the student and verified that this child did not have access to any firearm, police said.

Police are confident that no threat exists; however, additional officers will be on campus to reassure students, parents and staff.

School administrators will provide support for any student who may have knowledge of the reported threat, police said. Parents who want administrators to check in with their child is asked to contact the school.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)