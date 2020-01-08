Police: Middle school teacher arrested after Best Buy Geek Squad worker finds child porn on broken laptop

(WHDH) — A former middle school teacher who brought his broken laptop to Best Buy for repairs was arrested after a Geek Squad worker uncovered a stash of child pornography, officials said.

William Crawford, 69, of Chapel, Florida, is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

Crawford, who worked at John Long Middle School, brought his Toshiba Satellite laptop to the electronics store for repairs in August 2019 and a Geek Squad member observed images consistent with child pornography, including a photo of a prepubescent girl, the affidavit stated.

In December 2019, detectives who had obtained a search warrant created a forensic image of Crawford’s laptop and reportedly found 10 child pornography files.

Crawford allegedly admitted to having illegal images on his computer during an interview with investigators.

He resigned from his teaching position on Tuesday, WTSP-TV reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Crawford will be called to court.

