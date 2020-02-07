Police: Middle school teacher had sex with teen while her child was home

(WHDH) — A middle school teacher is facing criminal charges after authorities say she had sex with a 15-year-old student in her home while her child was present in the residence.

Ellarea Silva, 34, surrendered to police in Louisiana on Thursday after investigators obtained a warrant charging her with indecent behavior with a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge, and oral sexual battery, according to the Zachary Police Department.

Silva, a teacher at Northwestern Middle School, had sex with the victim in her home on as many as nine occasions, an arrest report obtained by WAFB-TV stated. Her child was said to be home during each encounter.

Silva also reportedly sent nude photos to the victim via social media. She also allegedly gave him a vaping device that may have contained THC, according to the news outlet.

Detectives are urging the parents of students who may have had contact with Silva to talk about their interactions with her and contact Zachary police at 225-654-9393 if they believe their child was victimized.

Silva has since been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

She was reportedly placed on leave in January.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)