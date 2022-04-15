MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who broke into a home in Middleboro on Friday morning was nabbed after a “courageous” teenage girl confronted him, followed him outside as he fled, and captured video of his license plate, authorities said.

Joseph Ridge, 58, of Bourne, is expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on charges including aggravated breaking and entering during the daytime, trespassing, and disorderly conduct, according to Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in at a home on Spruce Street around 7:20 a.m. spoke with a 14-year-old girl who said she was awoken to the sound of an intruder, Perkins said.

The girl confronted the suspect, who police later identified as Ridge, as he allegedly tried to steal items. She then followed him outside and captured a video of the vehicle he was driving, as well as its license plate number.

State police troopers assigned Bourne Barracks caught Ridge driving on the Bourne Bridge a short while later.

“I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl. Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home,” Perkins said in a statement. “I would also like to thank the Middleboro police dispatcher who took the call and officers who responded for their kindness and compassion when responding to this incident.”

Perkins noted that Ridge is a “career criminal” who is known to local law enforcement.

An investigation remains ongoing.

