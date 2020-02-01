Police: Middleboro woman arrested for DUI after hitting Lakeville police officer

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Middleboro woman is facing a drunken-driving charge after police say she struck and injured a Lakeville police officer as he was getting into his vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to an attempted breaking and entering on Clear Pond Road around midnight saw a motor vehicle hit an officer while he was entering a police cruiser, according to the Lakeville Police Department.

The driver, identified as Hannah Rink, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, operating to endanger, impeded operation, and speeding, police said.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rink will be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

