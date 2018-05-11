MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Middleborough man crashed into two vehicles, a utility pole and a tree before coming to a stop on the side of the roadway Thursday, police said.

David J. Thimas, 36, drove his 2006 Nissan Pathfinder into a 32-year-old Middleborough man’s 2002 Ford F150, police said. Thimas then continued to drive down the street before colliding into a second car operated by a 23-year-old woman from Middleborough, police added.

He finally stopped on the side of the roadway after crashing into a pole and a tree about 100 feet from the second collision, police said.

Officials flew Thimas via MedFlight to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was transported by ground ambulance to a Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation but police believe that speed was a factor.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)