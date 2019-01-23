Police: Middleborough man threatened to kill officer with broom after crashing car in river

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Middleborough man is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say he threatened to use a broom to kill a police officer who was investigating a crash that left a car submerged in a river on Tuesday night.

Adam Morin, 46, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Wareham District Court on charges including disorderly conduct, threatening to commit a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle that was partially submerged in the Nemasket River at Oliver Mill Park about 9 p.m. found a telephone pole and wooden kiosk that had been crashed into, leaving a trail of debris leading to the river, according to Middleborough police.

The vehicle was found in the river but police said officers were unable to track down a driver. An officer later went to Morin’s Forest Street home after finding his registration in the vehicle.

As the officer went to speak with Morin, he allegedly grabbed a broom and swung it at the officer. Morin then refused to comply with the officer’s demands to drop the broom and threatened to kill the officer, according to police.

Morin allegedly continued to be aggressive and resist arrest, forcing the officer to call for backup.

He could face additional charges in regard to the motor vehicle offenses that were committed.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)