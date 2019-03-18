Police: Middleborough woman made up story about man trying to force her into van

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Middleborough woman’s story about a man who tried to force her into a van has been found to be untrue, officials said.

Police received a call about 12:45 p.m. from a 27-year-old woman who said a man had just tried to abduct her on Clay Street.

Responding officers spoke with the woman, who said she was walking down Clay Street when a man in rust-red-colored utility van drove up to her and asked for directions, according to Middleborough police.

Shortly after, the woman said the man walked up behind her, grabbed her by her face, and tried to pull her toward his van. After freeing herself, the woman said she ran into the woods and called the police.

After investigating the claims, police found the woman’s claims were made up.

“There is currently no reason to believe there is any danger to the public,” the department said in a press release.

No additional information was immediately available.

