MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing his E-bike while allegedly drunk driving in Milford.

Officials say Daniel Gonzalez is facing a criminal complaint for drunk driving after surveillance video shows a man on an E-bike slamming into a truck stopped at a red light on Main Street.

Robert Tusino, Milford’s police chief, said this appears to be a disturbing trend. Drivers who have lost their licenses after being arrested for operating under the influence are turning to E-bikes.

Milford police say that, by law, E-bikes have a maximum speed of 30 MPH, but can go faster if they’re modified. According to court documents, Gonzalez’s was.

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