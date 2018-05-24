Police: Milford teacher exposed himself to teen employee in Walmart bathroom

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Milford teacher was arrested Wednesday after police said he exposed himself in the bathroom of a Walmart in Bellingham to a teenage employee.

Jared Anzelone, 40, allegedly exposed himself to the boy while he was in an adjacent stall, Bellingham police said.

The department posted photos from a surveillance video on their Facebook page Tuesday, which led to them receiving tips from other teachers who identifieid Anzelone, a fourth-grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Milford. Anzelone allegedly told police that he was at Walmart that day but denied the incident.

In a statement, Milford Superintendent Kevin McIntyre called the accusations “very concerning” and stressed that the school district’s “number one priority is the safety and well-being of the students in our care.”

Anzelone has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the police investigation. He faces several charges, including open and gross lewdness, and indecent exposure.

Anzelone pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and was released on personal recognizance bail. A judge ordered that he stay away from anyone under the age of 17.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)