Police: Milford woman charged after driving into RI reservoir with her 3 kids in car

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - A Milford woman is facing criminal charges after police say he drove her car into a Rhode Island reservoir with her three children inside.

Amanda Nappi, 30, had her three children in her car when she drove into the Lawton Valley Reservoir in Portsmouth Friday afternoon, according to police.

The children were brought to a local hospital and then turned over to the Department of Children and Families.

Nappi is now facing three counts of cruelty to a child.

