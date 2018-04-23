Police: Mimic RMV site scamming Mass. drivers

AMESBURY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities have issued a warning regarding a fake Registry of Motor Vehicles website that is scamming Massachusetts drivers out of money.

Many residents have received a letter advising their driver’s licenses were due to expire. The letter appears official but directs victims to a fake website for renewals.

The website MASSRMV.com is not an official site and has fraudulently collected money from several people, the Amesbury Police Department said.

“The parties attempted to renew their license using a credit card. A short time later they noticed several fraudulent charges to their credit card accounts,” police said.

Police shared photos that show how elaborate the scam is. To visit the RMV’s official website, click here.

MassDOT released a statement reminding Massachusetts residents to be careful about what site they are visiting: Warning of Unofficial Websites Mimicking the Massachusetts RMV Website Massachusetts residents looking for the RMV (Registry of Motor Vehicles) website or trying to do RMV transactions online should make sure they are using the “official” RMV website at www.mass.gov/rmv. Several similar-looking, third-party websites, not connected with the RMV, have fooled RMV customers by seeming to offer RMV services and/or RMV information. These “mimic” sites are often reached by customers using online search engines. DO NOT BE FOOLED! RMV customers should be extra careful and avoid any “mimic” websites that charge fees to perform RMV services online or to provide basic RMV information or forms. Some of these websites may even contain printed disclaimers of a connection to the RMV on their site. It is also smart to avoid any site that uses the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or the letters “DMV”. That phrase and the abbreviation “DMV” are NOT used in relation to the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Massachusetts. Remember: www.mass.gov/rmv. If you rely on any driver license or motor vehicle-related information these websites provide, access any services they claim to offer, or pay a fee to them for an alleged “service” (whether online or by mail), you are doing so at your own peril. The information they provide may not be correct and your personal and financial information may not be safe in the hands of the operators of these “mimic” websites. The RMV is proud of the fact that its customers can perform at least 28 different transactions safely and securely on the “official” RMV website and can also obtain much invaluable “free” information. For example, all of the information from the current RMV “Driver’s Manual” is available for free (a $5 value) just by clicking on and opening the online version from “Forms and Manuals” rather than buying a copy. And, the RMV’s “site policies” (located at the bottom of RMV web pages) explain how the RMV uses and protects your personal and financial information when you provide it to the RMV. Please note that the RMV cannot be responsible for the content or actions taken by third-party “mimic” websites.

