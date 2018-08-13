SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after someone shot at a home in Salisbury more than a dozen times Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on High Street around 11 p.m. found a house struck by several bullets.

Investigators located 15 shell casings believed to be from a 9mm firearm, police said.

A Salisbury police detective said it’s “miraculous” that none of the three adults who were inside at the time were hit.

The gunshots woke up neighbor Coryauna Pacheco, who thought she was hearing fireworks.

“I didn’t think nothing about it at first and then you see all the cops and kinda start going crazy,” she said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Salisbury police detectives at 978-465-3121.

Detective says several bullets hit the home and it’s “miraculous” that the three people inside were not hurt. #7news #Salisbury https://t.co/UhyjTIZ1Z6 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) August 13, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)