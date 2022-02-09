FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in New Hampshire on Wednesday has been found safe, authorities said.

Torian Bennett had been last seen in the area of Ward Hill Road in Franklin around 12 p.m. Wednesday, but officers tracked him down after 2 p.m., according to the Franklin Police Department.

Bennett is said to be OK.

There were no additional details immediately available.

