Police: Missing $13K flute recovered after cab driver tries to get it appraised in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A $13,000 flute that was reported missing in 2012 after the owner left it in a taxi was recently recovered after a cab driver visited an instrument store in Boston to get the piece appraised.

Officers responding to the instrument store on Feb. 19, 2021, spoke with an employee who said that an individual had come in with a valuable flute looking to determine its value, according to the Boston Police Department.

The employee, who was able to determine that the flute may have been the one that was reported missing, gave detectives the individual’s contact information and a picture of the instrument with its serial number, police said.

The individual allegedly told detectives that he was in possession of the flute and that he purchased it from an unknown male.

Detectives later learned that the person in question was a taxi driver who was driving a cab on the day that the flute was reported missing.

The flute was returned to its rightful owner on Monday, according to police.

Police plan to file a charge of receiving stolen goods against the individual in Boston Municipal Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)