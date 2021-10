A missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Tewksbury has been found, police said.

Stacy Linskey had last been seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police announced Thursday morning that she has been located and returned home to her family.

No additional information has been released.

