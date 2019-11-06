Police: Missing 3-year-old NH boy found safe, mother located

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Londonderry, New Hampshire say a missing 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly had him in defiance of a court order, have both been safely located.

Anthony Nicolosi was believed to be with his 46-year-old mother, Malinda Nicolosi, when he was reported missing, police had said.

Malinda Nicolosi was allegedly defying a court order issued last Friday that gave full custody to Anthony’s father. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

No additional information has been released.

