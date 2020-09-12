Police: Missing 40-pound African cat located safely in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 40-pound African Serval cat that went missing in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Thursday has been located, police said on Saturday.

Spartacus, a house pet, reportedly ran off from a home on Peaslee Road and caused quite a stir over the past couple of days. The exotic cat was tracked down not too far from the home and has been reunited with its owner.

“It was trapped near its home and is in good health,” Merrimack police said in a social media post on Saturday.

Officers are thanking the public for its interest in Spartacus and for spreading the word when it went missing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)