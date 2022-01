HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 67-year-old New Hampshire woman has been found safe, police said.

Glynis Lanzetta, of Enfield, had last been seen driving on Route 9 in Hadley, Massachusetts toward Northampton on Saturday afternoon, state police said.

They later announced early Monday morning that she had been located.

No additional information was immediately available.

