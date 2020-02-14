HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say an 89-year-old New Hampshire man who has been missing for several days has been found dead.

The announcement came shortly after Gerard Lemay’s vehicle was found in an incineration plant parking lot in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

His body was found in the vicinity of his vehicle.

A preliminary investigation suggests no foul play.

Lemay, of Weare, was first reported missing on Tuesday.

His death remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)